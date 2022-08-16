EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) received a report of a shooting in the 4900 block of Fairmont Ave on Tuesday around 6:30 a.m. Officers transported the victim to a local hospital. According to a press release, the victims’ injuries were not life threatening.

A witness says the suspects, her ex-boyfriend, Lomante Williams, 26, and his juvenile cousin came over to her apartment around 6:30 a.m. where they found the victim. Reports say both suspects were armed, Williams shot the victim, beat him up and robbed him of his ID and money. Officers say the juvenile helped beat up and rob the victim.

EPD says the two suspects attempted to escape on bikes when officers spotted them. They still tried to flee and were arrested and taken into custody.

Police say Williams is charged with:

Attempted Murder

Robbery with a Deadly Weapon

Burglary with a Deadly Weapon

Battery with a Deadly Weapon

Resisting Law Enforcement

Unlawful carry of a Handgun

According to the authorities, the juvenile was charged with: