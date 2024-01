HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Students from Sutton Elementary will participate in “Students on Stage” at the RiverPark Center on Friday, January 12.

From 9:00 a.m. until noon, students will get the opportunity to learn about the inner workings of a stage production. They will learn about everything from lighting, props, sound and everything in between. The students will also have the opportunity to perform a scene from a play, with students taking on every role of the production.