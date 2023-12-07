HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- SWIRCA & More announce the next phase of their $5 Million Campaign. The funds raised will help SWIRCA & More to expand their current programs and services for a rapidly growing senior population.

“Seniors will be the largest age demographic in the U.S. by 2030. Here at home our number will more than double. in 2021, 53% of the senior population turned to SWIRCA for counseling, nutritional services, health and wellness activities, community-based services, and long-term care,” said Rhonda Zuber, President of SWIRCA. “We have already seen a significant increase in demand for our services following the pandemic and we must be prepared to assist the growing number of seniors and caregivers in our area, which means additional services, more staff, and a larger physical space.”

SWIRCA determined that the best way to prepare for the future was to enhance and improve on the areas that are most critical for the population they serve including seniors those living with disabilities, and caregivers in Southwestern Indiana. To date, SWIRCA has raised $3.6 million of its $5 million goal, and is seeking the support of the community to help them reach their goal.

“SWIRCA’s current building is at capacity with no available room for growth in critical services,” said Lindsay Botsch, Market President of German American Bank and SWIRCA’s Campaign Chair. “This campaign is vital to ensuring that SWIRCA is able to grow with the population that it serves, ad those in need continue to get the services and resources they desire to remain healthy and independent in our community.”