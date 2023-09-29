HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Owensboro Symphony’s fourth annual Symphony Stroll is happening tonight, September 29, along the Owensboro Riverfront.

Members of the community are invited to take part in the free event while taking a leisurely walk along the riverfront and enjoying the beautiful sounds of the Owensboro Symphony.

The Symphony Stroll will go from the Allen Street Gazebo on the river all the way down to Lure Seafood and Grille. “There is no right or wrong way to enjoy this event said Troy Quinn, the Owensboro Symphony’s music director. “You can linger at any stop you wish for as long as you like.”

Throughout the park, attendees will enjoy performances from the Owensboro Symphony’s Percussion Ensemble, Brass Quintet, Woodwind Quintet and Jazz Trio. The night will feature a broad array of musical styles and selections from Broadway to Jazz, including an encore performance by the Jazz Trio from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Lure Seafood and Grille.

“We’ve done some great outdoor concerts this summer, and this one is a growing favorite!” Said Gwyn Payne, Owensboro Symphony CEO. “People love the casual atmosphere and being up close and personal with the musicians.”