Taco John’s in Evansville reopening after remodel

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- A ribbon cutting will be held to celebrate the reopening of a Taco John’s Restaurant.

The Taco John’s, located on St. Joseph Avenue in Evansville, is offering 100 guests a golden ticket for a chance to win free potato oles for a year.

The updated restaurant will make its debut at 10 o’clock this morning with new design elements, kitchen equipment, and operational updates to help employees serve customers.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will be in attendance at today’s reopening.

(This story was originally publish February 22, 2021)