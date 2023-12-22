HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Governor Andy Beshear announced the formation of the Kentucky Antisemitism Task Force on Thursday as a part of the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based Initiatives.

The initial task force will have 18 members, including public officials as well as religious and community leaders, and the police chiefs of Lexington and Louisville will be ex-officio members. Task force members will be responsible for conducting a comprehensive review of the state of anti-Semitism in the commonwealth, advising on training programs for law enforcement relating to hate crimes and assessing Holocaust education in the state.

“There is no place for hate of any kind in Kentucky. We are on team: Team Kentucky. It is everyone’s responsibility to speak out loudly against hatred and violence, racism, antisemitism and Islamophobia,” said Governor Beshear. “With this new task force, we are telling all Kentuckians of all faiths who are hurting during this time that we see you and we will keep fighting against hate.