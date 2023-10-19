HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Daviess County Public Library and Owensboro Youth Empowerment Summit are once again partnering to host the next teen job fair in Owensboro.

The Teen Job Fair will be located at the Daviess County Public Library on October 19, and run from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 2020 Frederica Street in Owensboro. The job fair will feature various businesses to conduct open interviews while other businesses will share information about current position availability. During previous job fairs, some teens have even been hired on the spot.

Some community organizations will also be on-site to offer valuable information such as the Owensboro Human Relations Commission, River Valley Behavioral Health Services and Fifth Third Bank among others.