TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Tell City Police Department (TCPD) issued a press release about two students who were charged with making false reports of school violence. The release says both juveniles, both age 11, who made false reports of an active shooter at William Tell Elementary, were charged with false reporting and a misuse of 911 services.

Reports say three calls were made to 911 around 2:59 p.m. on Monday. TCPD says it was able to determine the calls were being made from a school bus leaving the school. The caller gave no information in the first two calls. The third call made by the juveniles according to authorities, reported an active shooter at William Tell Elementary.

Police say the call triggered a rapid response which led to local law enforcement arriving within minutes of the call. School officials and officers quickly determined there was no active threats in or around the school after investigating. TCPD says the situation was handled swiftly and thoroughly cleared with no cause for additional fear or concern.

Officials say School Resource Officer, Phil Flamion, investigated the false report, utilized numerous resources to find the two juveniles who made the calls and started criminal juvenile proceedings.

TCPD recognizes that such incidents can be tense, and emotional and commends the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Central Dispatch Operators and school administrators for assisting its officers with great professionalism and integrity.