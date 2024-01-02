TELL CITY, In. (WEHT)- The Board of Public Works and Safety voted to move forward with advertising for bids on the land.

Mayor Chris Cail says the Indiana Municipal Power Agency, or “IMPA”, is interested in buying some land that the city owns, in the Industrial Park in Troy. He says “IMPA” currently has the highest bid on the land. Mayor Cail says this has been in the works for several months now and the city was just waiting on appraisal in order to move forward.

There are currently 2 other solar parks in Perry County, currently owned and operated by “IMPA”, including one next to the Perry County Memorial Hospital.

The mayor believes several “pros” to come out of this decision, for example, creating a tax base.

Ultimately, he says, the buyer with the highest bid will be paying taxes just as anyone else would. Officials say this will, in turn, help the economy and support the idea of “going green”.

Mayor Cail says, “The land has been sitting unused for quite some time…I think this is probably the best use of the land at this point”.

The Board of Public Works and Safety voted to move forward— the land will be placed up for sale. The Board will be taking bids during their February meeting and says they’re looking forward to selling this land– so it can be put to good use.