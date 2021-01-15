Tell City-Troy Township school district going virtual next week

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Due to staffing concerns, all Tell City-Troy Township schools will move to virtual instruction the week of Jan. 18 through Jan. 22, officials announced Friday. Hot lunches will still be provided during the week as well as “grab-and-go” breakfasts. Children must be a student or a sibling of a student to be eligible for meals. Meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Junior-Senior High School.

(This story was originally published on January 15, 2021)