Tennessee Flooding: Then and Now

It was tornado warning after warning and multiple severe thunderstorm warnings down in Tennessee this past Saturday — then the major flooding came.

More rain is on the way for tonight — and storms.

This flooding is not as significant as the downtown Nashville 2010 flood — which was caused by a cut off low.

High and low pressure moves from west to east — but sometimes get cut off from the main flow of the wind pattern — and don’t move for many hours.

This is what happened in 20–10 when almost 16 inches of rain fell, and the downtown Cumberland river flooded.

This flooding event was caused by a stationary front running essentially along eye–40 west to east across the state.

Waves of atmospheric energy then rode along that boundary — causing training — which is rounds and rounds of heavy rain over the same hours for many hours.

Nashville’s airport officially measured a little over 7 inches of rain — and doppler estimates close to 10 inches in some areas around the city.

Now more rain is on the way for tonight for the volunteer state — with current models indicating much of middle Tennessee could see another one to two inches of rain.

Luckily the severe weather threat does not include Nashville currently the lowest threat — a level one marginal.

The marginal threat does include areas just west of Nashville — including Memphis. All severe weather factors are also possible, but those too are low chances.

(This originally published March 30, 2021)