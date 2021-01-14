Testing at C.K. Newsome Center extended

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – COVID-19 testing at C.K. Newsome Center will be extended through March, officials announced Thursday. Testing is available for those that live and work in the Evansville region.

The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Registration is required. Those needing a test can register at lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1116.

Testing is free to all and no medical insurance is necessary. However, residents with existing insurance are asked to provide that information during the scheduling process.

(This story was originally published on January 14, 2021)