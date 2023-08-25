HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The 48th Annual Frog Follies will take place this weekend, August 25- August 27, at the Vanderburgh 4-H Center. It is the largest independent pre-1949 Street Rod event held in the entire nation.

This year’s Frog Follies will feature a Swap Meet, vendors, Women’s World shopping, games, food, and Frog Follie memorabilia among its many events.

Since the Frog Follies inception in 1975, over $2 million has been donated to local charities. The Evansville Iron Street Rods, Ltd. has also provide scholarships to Tri-State high school graduates pursuing careers in the automotive industry to help continue street rod interest for future generations.

The cost for the Frog Follies spectators is $7 per person and children ages 12 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the gate. The hours for spectators are from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information and the full list of events, visit the Frog Follies website here.