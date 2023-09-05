HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Fall Festival is only a few weeks away, and today a new completely overhauled Munchie Map has been released.

According to members of the West Side Nut Club, the street committee got together last November and found a need to completely start over with a fresh new Munchie Map. The new map is to ensure accuracy for both food vendors and Festival goers looking for their favorite items.

The new version of the Munchie Map also features where the restrooms, lost and found, stages and 5 half pot booths are located. To view the full Munchie Map, visit the link here.