HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Alma Randolph Charitable Foundation is partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County to furnish the entire Habitat House #156 and will host a reveal on Friday, September 8 at 11:00 a.m.

“This incredible community never ceases to amaze… If you want to feel good about the world we live in, just look around Owensboro and Daviess County and you’ll see remarkable acts of love and kindness,” said Jeremy Stephens, Executive Director at Habitat. “We are so blessed to have a friend in Alma and even more blessed in her foundation’s initiatives.”

The Alma Randolph Charitable Foundation aims to provide disadvantaged families with a hand up, not a hand out, to improve their living conditions. The Foundation’s H.U.T.S. Program partners with Limos by Knight and Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront to provide families with a fun-filled getaway while volunteers upgrade their living conditions. The foundation also partners with First Baptist Church of Owensboro to secure beds, mattresses, bedding, and bibles for each child.

“The Alma Randolph Charitable Foundation is excited about the opportunity to upgrade the 67th home through our H.U.T.S. Project, and we look forward to partnering with Habitat to make the McHenry family’s beautiful house into a completely furnished home,” said Alma Randolph, Founder and President of the Foundation.

“When those of us with common missions work together, the entire community benefits. This type of partnership shows the best in our organizations and allows us to use our strengths to better the world we live in,” said Stephens.

The reveal for the finished home will be at 2011 West 10th Street in Owensboro.