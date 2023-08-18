HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Ford Center and Victory Theatre in Evansville have changed their policies on what bags are allowed inside the venues.

Eyewitness News is told that the changes come after upgrades have been made to the venue’s security systems.

Fanny packs and purses are allowed inside the venues, as long as they follow the size guidelines. Prior to the policy change, all bags had to be clear. All approved non-clear bags must be no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″, and for clear bags, they must not be larger than 12.75″ x 6.5″ x 12.75″. Non-clear backpacks, duffle bags and large purses are still not allowed.

All bags will still be subject to visual inspection before entering either venue, and all coats & jackets must be unzipped and screened as well.