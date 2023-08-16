HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The latest updates out of Hawaii show another increase in the wildfire death toll. Currently over 100 people have lost their lives to the disaster, and officials expect that number to rise over the coming days and weeks.

More than a week after the fire, first responders say that only about 30% of the area has been searched.

Beth Sweeney, the Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Southwest Indiana shared with Eyewitness News the efforts that the Red Cross is implementing in the disaster area, including providing shelter, meals and reunifying families with loved ones. “We’ve received a little over 1,300 reunification requests, and we work really closely with FEMA to reunify families. We have been able to successfully reunify 400 of those, but that gives a really clear picture of just how many people are unaccounted for, so that process will continue,” said Sweeney.

Nexstar Media Group is teaming up with the American Red Cross to raise funds for the disaster. Donation funds will go towards emergency shelter, damage assessment, cash assistance for displaced families and provide resources for other unmet needs as the area recovers.

To donate, visit the Red Cross website.