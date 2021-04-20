The public will be able to weight in on Evansville water treatment plant

EVANSVILLE, Ind, (WEHT)-The public will have a chance to weigh in on a proposed new water treatment plant in Evansville

As we’ve been reporting a state of the art, 177-million-dollar water treatment facility, is still at least five years away if approved.

Last week, Eyewitness News was taken on a tour of the current plant which was built back in 1897.

If a new plant is given the green light, the project would also come with water rate hike for customers.

The utility board meets Tuesday at 3 in room 301 of the Civic Center.

The public is invited to give their input on the project then.

