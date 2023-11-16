HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- As winter weather approaches, the Santa Clothes Club is helping to make sure that kids stay warm heading into the holiday season.

The 24th Annual Wolfe’s Charity Auction is happening on Saturday, November 18 at Bally’s Riverfront Events Center. The event will help to raise funds for the organization, and tickets cost $50. The Charity auction will feature dinner, dancing and entertainment, a half-pot drawing and much more.

The Annual Santa Clothes Club Telethon will then take place on December 8th at Wolfe’s Auto Auction. The event will feature auction items and all proceeds will go towards providing clothing for children. The telethon will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. There will also be fishbowl locations at local Donut Banks.