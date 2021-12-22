Thorntons donates $20,000 to Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund

KENTUCKY (WEHT) As part of a pledge announced last week to raise up to $100,000 to the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, Thorntons made an announcement on Wednesday it will be donating its first $20,000 raised.

“We are proud to call Kentucky our home state and to support Governor Andy Beshear in his on-the ground relief efforts to help Kentuckianas in need,” said Debi Boffa, Thorntons President. “Our hearts go out to all those who continue to face devastation and loss. We chose to direct these funds to relief efforts in Kentucky where the need is the greatest and we sincerely hope that these funds will make a significant and meaningful difference.”

The funds are being raised in-store through a donation of 10 cents from the purchase of each cup of coffee, tea, fountain soda or FizzFreez of any size. Thorntons hopes to raise at least $100,000 to provide tornado relief.

To find your nearest convenient Thorntons to contribute, click here.