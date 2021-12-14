Thorntons pledging to raise up to $100,000 in disaster aid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) To help homes, businesses and communities impacted by last weekend’s severe weather, Thorntons is hoping to raise up to $100,000 in disaster aid.

In an announcement on Tuesday, Thorntons said they will donate 10 cents from the purchase of each cup of coffee, tea, fountain soda or FizzFreez of any size. The funds will go to disaster relief charities that are already providing aid.

“Thorntons cares about all of the communities where we operate and Kentucky is our home,” said Debi Boffa, Thorntons President. “We have a longstanding commitment to supporting our communities and want to help people impacted by the recent tornados. Our hearts go out to all those facing devastation and loss. It is our sincere hope that these funds will make a significant and meaningful difference to their lives.”

Those wishing to contribute can find the nearest convenient Thorntons station here.