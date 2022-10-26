EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Getting a letter in the mail may be a thing of the past for some, but for those men and women who served and put themselves in harms way, it can mean the world. Days before the 13th Honor Flight in Evansville, volunteers sifted through boxes of mail, set to be delivered to veterans during Saturday’s flight.

“It’s unbelievable how much mail we get,” says John Bryant with Honor Flight Southern Indiana. “I would say it’s probably in the neighborhood of 5,000 to 6,000 pieces of mail.”

Bryant says the mail comes from around the Tristate, and across the region, with some letters arriving from as far away as Pennsylvania. Veteran mail was collected in Vanderburgh County libraries, as well as various businesses, grocery stores, and restaurants around the Evansville-area.

“We have people that sent in 86 envelopes,” says Bryant, “just to distribute to a veteran that they don’t even know, they’ve never even met? I mean, Vanderburgh County is great for that, the Tristate-area is great for that.”

Letters will be distributed to the 86 veterans in two waves, the first during the flight home, which will consist of mail from friends and family, and the second following the welcome home parade, with letters from area schools and mail from around the region.

Army veteran Jim Geiser was on Honor Flight 6 and, since that day, has not missed a single volunteer opportunity. Geiser says his experience convinced him to keep giving back.

“The flight meant a lot to me because I hadn’t really been involved in anything like that,” recalls Geiser.

The mail call experience was also something Geiser had not been a part of. He describes the mail call as one of the more overwhelming aspects of his Honor Flight experience.

“I never got the chance to read it all on the way home,” says Geiser. “I put it aside, and then when they got off the plane they gave us another package. It took me about two days to get through all of it.”

Bryant, a veteran himself, says he continues to volunteer and assist Honor Flight of Southern Indiana by simply stating, “Why wouldn’t I?”. He says as long as he is physically able, he will continue putting in the work to help local veterans. Bryant also adds that Honor Flight is an experience designed for all veterans, regardless of their military involvement.

“I don’t care if they operated a typewriter or operated a tank,” says Bryant. “They all qualify.”

Volunteers are still needed for Honor Flight 13 on Saturday October 29. Honor Flight Southern Indiana encourages anyone that is interested to complete a volunteer application by clicking here. After submitting the application, a notice will be sent on how you can help at the airport.