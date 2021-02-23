Three dogs who fell through ice rescued

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The German Township Fire Department and Scott Township Fire Department and EMS rescued three dogs in two separate rescues Tuesday, who fell through the ice over lakes. All dogs are with their owners, fire officials said.

Tamara Carr, assistant chief of the German Township Fire Department, cautioned Tri-State residents to be cautious around ice.

“Right now, they still look frozen, and in a lot of cases they may be as you get close to shore, but the ice is thinning and we are seeing pets breaking through,” she said.

(This story was originally published on February 23, 2021)