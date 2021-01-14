Tickets for Easterseals annual cash raffle now available

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Easterseals Rehabilitation Center officials announced Thursday that tickets for the annual “ALL CA$H Raffle” are available. The raffle will award three large cash prizes: one prize of $50,000; one prize of $25,000; and one prize of $10,000.

Tickets cost $100 and go to supporting therapy sessions for Tri-State children and adults with disabilities who couldn’t otherwise afford them. Tickets will be available until March 10, unless sold out prior. For each ticket purchased before 5 p.m. Feb. 12, the buyer will be entered for a chance to win 10 extra tickets in the raffle drawing.

To purchase tickets:

•Call 812-437-2600 to pay directly from a checking or savings account, or with a debit card. (No credit cards.)

Buy in person at the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center, 3701 Bellemeade, Evansville, Indiana, Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m., using cash, check, or debit card. Call ahead or visit www.EastersealsRehabCenter.com to understand the COVID-19 precautions before visiting.

Buy in person at Easterseals Posey County, 5525 Industrial Road, Mt. Vernon, Indiana, Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m., using cash or check. No credit or debit cards.

•Print and mail an order form at www.EastersealsRehabCenter.com with check.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 14, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories