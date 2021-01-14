Tickets for Easterseals annual cash raffle now available

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Easterseals Rehabilitation Center officials announced Thursday that tickets for the annual “ALL CA$H Raffle” are available. The raffle will award three large cash prizes: one prize of $50,000; one prize of $25,000; and one prize of $10,000.

Tickets cost $100 and go to supporting therapy sessions for Tri-State children and adults with disabilities who couldn’t otherwise afford them. Tickets will be available until March 10, unless sold out prior. For each ticket purchased before 5 p.m. Feb. 12, the buyer will be entered for a chance to win 10 extra tickets in the raffle drawing.

To purchase tickets:

•Call 812-437-2600 to pay directly from a checking or savings account, or with a debit card. (No credit cards.)

•Buy in person at the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center, 3701 Bellemeade, Evansville, Indiana, Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m., using cash, check, or debit card. Call ahead or visit www.EastersealsRehabCenter.com to understand the COVID-19 precautions before visiting.

•Buy in person at Easterseals Posey County, 5525 Industrial Road, Mt. Vernon, Indiana, Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m., using cash or check. No credit or debit cards.

•Print and mail an order form at www.EastersealsRehabCenter.com with check.

(This story was originally published on January 14, 2021)