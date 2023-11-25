HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden is one week away from the opening of Breakfast with Santa.

Visitors will be treated to a ride on the polar express and taken to the North Pole, where a hot breakfast will be held with Santa himself. There will be animal encounters, a take-home craft, a professional digital photo with Santa and music.

Six sessions are available and each runs an hour and a half. Visitors must attend the session they purchased tickets for, as space is limited. The indoors event will be held rain or shine.

Tickets cost $20 for ages 3 and up; children 2 and under get in for free, but tickets must also be reserved for them. To learn more about purchasing tickets, click here.