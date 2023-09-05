TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Two months after Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn was killed in the line of duty, the community continues to rally around her family.

“We’re 60 days post-tragedy,” says Tell City Police Chief Derrick Lawalin, “and we’ve seen a lot of support from the community. And being able to come together to honor Sgt. Glenn in a monumental way means a lot for our agency.”

Chief Lawalin says the department is teaming up with the Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary 137 in Perry County to hold a fundraising event on October 14 at the Perry County 4H Fairgrounds. Money will be raised to help fund a trip to Washington D.C. in May 2024 for ceremonies during National Police Week.

“We know it’s an expensive project to do, so we’re hoping with fundraisers and things we can raise enough money where we can send her family and representatives of the police department,” says Chief Lawalin.

“It’s not how they died, but how they lived, that make them the hero,” says FOP Auxiliary Vice President Ashley Biever. “So you can see that with heather every day in this community.”

Biever is helping organize the benefit, which will feature a dinner, live band, silent auction, and other fundraising games. She says the results of this fundraiser will help determine what additional fundraising may be needed.

“Of course, Heather’s family is the main priority to get to Police Week, and then as many officers and spouses as we can send based on the support we receive,” explains Biever.

Sgt. Glenn’s name will also be engraved on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Wall. Biever, whose husband is a Tell City police officer, hopes this will give other officers closure.

“I think this will give my husband and the other officers that get the chance to go a moment to just stop and reflect on the sacrifice that heather gave to us,” says Biever.

“It’s going to be very emotional,” says Chief Lawalin, “To see her name, it’s going to be a constant reminder of that ultimate sacrifice.”

Tickets are on sale for $25 and can be purchased at this link. Chief Lawalin says monetary donations are also accepted to help fund the trip.