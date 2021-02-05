Top high school students selected for UE’s Changemaker Challenge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Evansville has announced the 14 students who will be moving on to the final round of the sixth annual High School Changemaker Challenge. Because this year’s event is held in a virtual format, high school students anywhere in the world were able to participate. Seven top competitors were selected from each of the two divisions: Social & Environmental Justice and Health, and are listed in no particular order.

Social & Environmental Justice

Grace Davidson – North High School, Evansville, Ind.; Helping victims of sexual assault receive compassionate care Mederanno Abasi Okon – Loyola Jesuit College, Lagos, Nigeria; Improving education for kids in Nigeria Aneesh Alapati – Castle High School, Newburgh, Ind.; Working to end gun violence in Evansville Evelyn Hipp – Nole, Tenn.; Helping LGBTQ students feel supported Ilya Budd – Arcola, Ill.; Rethinking recycling Barak Hall – Evansville Christian School, Evansville, Ind.; Sustainable housing Blayre Walters – Friends’ Central High School, Philadelphia, Pa.; Improving mental health for children

Health

Madison Lucas – Evansville Christian School, Evansville, Ind.; Developing a virtual blood bank Patricia Solliday – White River Valley High School, Switz City, Ind.; Portable health care for the elderly Ali Scott – Northeastern High School, Richmond, Ind.; Basic health care for K-12 kids in need Lydia Preske – Signature School, Evansville, Ind.; Infant formula temperature control Amanda Deutsch – North High School, Haubstadt, Ind.; Food insecurity Omaima Khan – Signature School, Newburgh, Ind.; Clean needle exchange Anish Patel – Woodbridge High School, Irvine, Calif.; The Empowerment Gym

Students will compete in the final round of the challenge on Feb. 15, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Awards will be announced later that day via YouTube. Winning students from each division who choose UE as their college destination will receive 4-year scholarships as listed below:

• 1st place: Full tuition

• 2nd place: $18,000 tuition scholarship and $5,000 housing scholarship

• 3rd place: $13,000 tuition scholarship and $5,000 housing scholarship

(This story was originally published on February 5, 2021)