Town Hall meeting will discuss how local business owners will be affected by health guidance

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– Local health officials are answering community member’s questions about COVID-19 vaccines and the Delta variant. Representatives from the Vanderburgh County Health Department will also be going over the latest coronavirus developments.

Medical and legal professionals will offer guidance on how these new developments will affect local business owners.

All of this is being discusses at a Town Hall meeting which is free and open to the public. The meeting will be held digitally on Zoom. You can register here.

