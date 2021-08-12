TROPICAL DEPRESSION FRED 8 A.M. UPDATE: Florida braces for heavy rains as system moves near Cuba

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Fred, a tropical depression is moving between Cuba and the Bahamas Thursday morning as it continues its trek toward the Gulf of Mexico.

Fred was downgraded from a tropical storm to a tropical depression Wednesday evening.

At 8 a.m. ET Thursday, the storm had maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour and was about 80 miles northeast of Guantanamo, Cuba. It was moving west-northwest at 16 mph.

Fred is expected to be over the southeastern Bahamas Thursday and to move along or just north of eastern and central Cuba later Thursday into Friday. It should be near the Florida Keys and South Florida on Saturday.

“It only slowly strengthens in the short term, but could get stronger in the Gulf of Mexico as it tracks just off Florida’s west coast. This would potentially mean heavy rain for us [Tampa Bay] late Saturday through Sunday. Intense winds are not expected, but as always, there is a threat for tornados to form this weekend,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann.

Beginning Friday and into next week, South Florida could see 3 to 5 inches of rain with some areas seeing isolated amounts of 8 inches. Forecasters warn the heavy rain could lead to areal, urban, and small stream flooding, along with possible rapid river rises.

Fred is forecast to dump 3 to 5 inches of rain on the Dominican Republic Thursday with some areas seeing isolated amounts of 8 inches. The rain could lead to dangerous flooding and mudslides. Haiti, the Turks and Caicos, eastern Bahamas and eastern Cuba could see 1 to 3 inches of rain with some areas seeing isolated amounts of 5 inches.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for: