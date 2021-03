HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A crash happened Tuesday in Henderson before 6 p.m. It happened near Racetrack Road next to a Circle K, just south of the Twin Bridges. A truck carrying a trailer appeared to be trying to turn onto Highway 41 northbound when a car heading southbound crashed into it. Both southbound lanes were closed while one northbound lane was also closed. Injuries were not immediately available.

(This story was originally published on March 30, 2021)