HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- According to Gibson County Dispatch, there was a wreck near the U.S. 41 bridge in Patoka.

At around 6:30 a.m. Gibson County Dispatch received a report of a two vehicle accident on US 41 where a Chey Equinox vehicle traveling northbound had experienced a blow out of one of it’s tires and crossed the median into the southbound traffic and striking a GMC truck. Multiple people were transported to area hospitals.

Multiple units from the Gibson County Ambulance Service were dispatched to the scene as well as multiple fire departments to help treat the injured, and a crash reconstructionist from the Princeton Police Department is on the way to the scene to investigate.

At this time, US 41 Northbound traffic is being diverted to Old US Highway 41.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will update with more information as it becomes available.