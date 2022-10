OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Emergency crews in Owensboro are on the scene of a crash at the intersection of West Second St. and Carter Rd. Officials at the Owensboro Police Department say that the intersection will be closed for at least the next couple of hours. No other information is being released at this time.

Officials ask that the area be avoided until the scene is cleared.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness news will bring updates as new information becomes available.