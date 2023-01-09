EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Two roads in Evansville will be closed beginning January 9 as crews work to complete several waterline projects.

Upper Mount Vernon Road will be closed between Boehne Camp Road and North Red Bank Road to allow for work to be done on a water line. The closure is expected to last about a month. Detours for commuters will be marked in the area.

On Evansville’s eastside, part of Lincoln Avenue will be closed as crews work to install a new water line. According to the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility, Lincoln Avenue will be closed from Green River Road to Outer Lincoln. The work is expected to continue into March.

It is recommended that drivers bypass the work zone by using South Green River Road, the Lloyd Expressway, and South Burkhardt Road as detours.