TRAFFIC ALERT: semi crash closes portion of Western Kentucky Parkway

MULHENBERG Co. (WEHT) — The Graham Volunteer Fire Department is currently responding to the scene of a semi that has rolled over on the Western Kentucky Parkway.

The rollover happened in the westbound lanes of mile marker 47.

The Parkway is shut down and drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

The fire department says this is an extended closure, possibly lasting until late Thursday morning.

