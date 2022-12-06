VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) – Several minor accidents have been reported around Vanderburgh County this morning, as fog lowers visibility across the Tri-state.

Accidents have been reported in the following areas:

The intersection of Morgan Avenue and U.S. Route 41.

The intersection of U.S. Route 41 and Mount Pleasant Road.

The intersection of Diamond and Saint Joseph Avenue.

The intersection of Keubler Road and I-65

The Lloyd Expressway at Boehne Camp Road.

Eyewitness News urges drivers to use caution heading out for their morning commute, and to avoid these areas to allow for crews to safely clear the roads.