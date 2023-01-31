EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, much of southwestern Indiana is under a level one yellow travel advisory. The yellow level is the lowest level threat out of the three, meaning routine actives and travel may be restricted because of a hazardous situation. Those traveling during a level yellow are encouraged to use caution.

However, Perry County is under an orange meaning conditions are a threat to public safety and only essential travel, such as to work or emergencies, it recommended.

The Emergency Management Agency for each county is responsible for letting DHS know of the advisory level for the county.

Below is the latest from from DHS as of 7:45am CST.