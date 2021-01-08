Travis Tritt coming to Owensboro in February

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A country music legend is performing in the Tri-State next month. Travis Tritt is taking center stage Saturday Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. in the Owensboro Sportscenter.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. Tickets cost about $49 per person. Event parking will be $10 inside the Sportscenter parking lot. Tickets can be bought here.

