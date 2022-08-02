DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – For Billy Cox and his family, a simple night at the Diamond Lakes campground with friends quickly turned into a nightmare. Cox said they were having dinner and enjoying the evening outside when it began to rain. They moved inside the RV and after a short time, the winds picked up.

“Everything was flapping, trailer was rocking, and then next thing we know we hear two big booms,” said Billy Cox of Owensboro.

Those big booms were two large trees slamming into their camper and trapping them inside. One fell onto the back half of the RV and the other landed in front of the main door, smashing down the awning.

“We tried to get out the door and the door was blocked off by tree limbs,” added Cox. “So then we kind of tried to get out the emergency hatch in the back. There’s an emergency window. And we couldn’t get out of it because the tree in the back was also blocking the exit. So we were kind of trapped.”

Six adults, a child and two dogs all stuck inside a camper together. Cox said the worry began to set in for some, growing more and more anxious, but he said he tried his best to keep everyone calm while they waited for help.

“A couple of people kind of got a little anxious, you know? Because they didn’t know what was coming. They heard another storm was coming also.”

Cox said they called 911 and were relieved to see volunteer firefighters from West Louisville and surrounding areas show up and start to cut them out with chainsaws. The next morning, the work continued. Workers from the Diamond Lakes campground came to help clear away limbs and fix broken water pipes.

The camper was inspected by an insurance adjuster and since the RV’s frame was twisted, along with other damage, it was declared unrepairable and was totaled out.

“Material things don’t mean much to me. I can get that replaced. That’s no big thing. I enjoyed the camper. We’ve had a lot of good times in the camper. We’ve been to the Smoky Mountains, we’ve been everywhere in this camper, you know. I just put new air conditioners on it and everything else. You hate to see it get torn up. Main thing is nobody got hurt. That’s the main thing.”

Cox and his wife were heading to Florida for the winter on September 1, but now, their snowbird retreat will begin a month sooner.

“This will be a distant memory. You know I’ll be down in Florida soon having the margaritas and having a good time.”