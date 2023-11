HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The annual Tree Lighting at Smother’s Park is set for Friday Evening at 5:00 p.m.

The lighting ceremony is the official kickoff to the Hometown Christmas Series and the dancing lights along the Riverfront will be in action nightly through December 31st from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

A new attraction for this year is the Green River Distilling Company’s barrel tree which will be on display at McConnell Plaza and is being billed as a great family photo opportunity.