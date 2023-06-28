TRI-STATE (WEHT) – Air quality created unhealthy conditions throughout the tri-state and led to many organizations having to come up with solutions.

The Evansville North High School girls soccer team ladies hosted a soccer camp and due to the poor air quality, they made the decision to move all camp activities indoors.

“As we looked at the air quality today as we go through the day we kind of monitored it and with the EVSC guidelines and procedures, we thought it was best especially with the K-5 to move it inside today just for there safety of them and for us as well as coaches,” North girls soccer assistant coach Katie Harrison explained.

While some camps may have tried to move their camp to another week, Coach Harrison says they were excited to be able to move the camp inside and make sure the girls who took part in the camp still had an opportunity to have fun.

“The communication we have here at the school we were adamant we were going to continue this and again the facilities are fantastic and can still split it up into three different gyms and continue what we’ve been doing and kids have a great time as you see behind me,” said coach Harrison.

In some locations Planet Fitness is offering free access to their gyms giving community members who usually workout outdoors a safe space to get their workout in, in a safer environment. Free access to Planet Fitness in the two Evansville gyms, the Henderson location and in Owensboro was giving to community members through July 2nd.

Zach Mooney, general manager for the Henderson, KY location says many people have already begun to take advantage of the free access.

“Usually in the summer a lot more people will work outside so our numbers today have gone up actually a lot,” explained Mooney. “A lot of people have been coming into the gym to do their workout rather than workout outside to the poor air quality today.”