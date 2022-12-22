EVANVSILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Slick spots around the entire tri-state led many people to staying inside for the night.

For the drivers who do have the battle the elements and hit the road, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says they have more patrols out than usual checking to make sure everyone is safe while out.

“Probably the worst weather conditions for motorists is the crazy wind,” explains Sheriff Wedding. “I’ve been in the business for 42 years and we don’t have many evenings where we have this temperatures and this wind.”

With some drivers still having to still work despite the weather, law enforcement urge drivers to be as safe as possible as they believe conditions will only worsen.

“The roadways are covered and slick, there’s a lot of blowing snow especially out in the fields and our county roadways,” Sheriff Wedding said. “You may drive some areas that are down to the pavement. other areas have two to three inches of snow on them,” he added.

Some wrecks have been reported but Sheriff Wedding says he is hopeful those numbers will stay low but his advice is to stay off the roads for the next 24 hours.

Different law enforcement agencies are staged throughout the tri-state prepared for if a situation arises that needs their assistance.