Tri-State Food Bank and Eyewitness News make another food truck delivery

ROBARDS, Ky. (WEHT) During Hunger Action Month in September, the Eyewitness News Daybreak team raised $7500–enough to fill two food trucks at the Tri-State Food Bank in Evansville. Each truck holds 150 food boxes, with each feeding a family of four for a week.

Last month, the first food truck made a stop in Carmi, Illinois. Today, the second food truck distributed food boxes to families in Robards, Kentucky at the Robards Community Fire Department. In addition to Christmas food relief, the Tri-State Food Bank is helping people in Kentucky impacted by last Friday’s tornado outbreak–which was the deadliest in a decade.

The agencies that assisted include the Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County, Covenant Care in Madisonville, and Landon’s Hope in Webster County. Tri-State Food Bank also worked with one of their sister food banks, Feeding American Kentucky’s Heartland, to help the citizens of Mayfield and Graves County by supplying staff to operate an emergency food warehouse in Paducah.

More donations are coming into Tri-State Food Bank, which will be sent to its Kentucky agencies and then given to tornado victims in the area.