HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Tri-State Food Bank will be handing out pre-packaged boxes of food for families in need at Bosse Field on November 22.

The distribution event will begin at 10:00 a.m. and run through 12:00 p.m. or until supplies run out. There is an income eligibility that participants need to meet in order to receive the food, for instance for a family of four to qualify, their yearly income must not exceed $43,650.

Those receiving food must also provide their name, number of people in their household and their county of residence. To learn more about the event and income qualifications, visit the Tri-State Food Bank Facebook page.