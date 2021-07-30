Tri-State Food Bank receives a $9,500 grant

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– Tri-State Food Bank received a $9,500 grant from the Glick Community Relief Fund. This is Glick Philanthropies grant program aimed at helping local nonprofit organizations continue to respond to the pandemic. This grant will be used to hold 4 to 5 Mobile Food Distributions at Carriage House Apartments. Each distribution event will serve an about 125 families.

The grant given to Tri-State Food Bank was one of 106 grants, totaling $830,000 given to organizations supporting communities where Glick properties are located.

“Despite countless disruptions to life as a result of the pandemic, there are many organizations working to ensure access to basic needs,” said David Barrett, president and CEO of the Glick Family Foundation. “Communities have been able to sustain themselves and build back stronger because of these tireless efforts. Through the Glick Community Relief Fund, we’re proud to do our part by helping over 100 organizations make a difference in the lives of individuals and families that have been affected by the pandemic.”

Tri-State Food Bank, Inc has increased its total food distribution by 48% and delivered over 14.6 million pounds of food to those in need in response to the Coronavirus pandemic. With the additional support from Glick Philanthropies, the organization will supply 542 family food boxes, serving 542 households which is an estimated 1,897 individuals.

“This grant from Glick Philanthropies will have a tremendous impact on our organization because it enables us to do what we do best, and that is to supply food where it’s needed most,” said Glenn Roberts, Executive Director of Tri-State Food Bank, Inc.. “Tri-State Food Bank, Inc. provides millions of pounds of food each year to over 240 feeding programs throughout 33 counties, and we support specialized programs which target the most vulnerable populations including children, senior citizens, and those living in rural communities and food deserts.” Said Glenn Roberts, Executive Director, Tri-State Food Bank, Inc.