EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – On Tuesday, Evansville saw a high temperature of 101 degrees, the highest since 2012. Heat indexes topped out around 100 degrees.

“It’s really hot and like I have never sweat this bad in my entire life,” said Tray Cox of Evansville.

The most common reaction to this type of weather is to get indoors, exert as little energy as possible, and blast the AC. But temperatures this high can even make air conditioning units not want to exert the energy either.

“Air conditioners really sometimes can only get down to a certain point and this is kind of past the point that they’re designed to run at,” said Bryce Brackett of Brackett Heating and Air. He said they have been servicing many more units recently as this heat wave continues. “You know a lot of people, their air conditioners aren’t keeping up. And that could be a possibility that they just can’t keep up in this heat. A lot of people haven’t had it serviced, you know, dirty filters.”

Brackett says it may be tempting to raise and lower the temperature to save money, but it just causes the unit to have more trouble getting back down. He said during these times just keep the temperature where you normally keep it and potentially even lower it at night to give it some room to grow.

If you don’t have access to air conditioning at your home, there are places you can go to stay cool. In Evansville, the CK Newsome Center is open from 8am to 5pm.

“Any of the public spaces that have air conditioning would be an ideal place to go,” said Wayne Hart, Eyewitness News Chief Meteorologist. “Cooling centers and hopefully various communities have those is the best way to at least get into some air conditioning and give your body a break.”

Stay hydrated, lay low, and check on your elderly neighbors to make sure everyone is safe in this dangerous heat.