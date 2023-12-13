HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – With the looming House of Representatives vote on the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden’s financial conduct, Republican lawmakers are speaking out about the investigation.

U.S. Representative James Comer, representing Kentucky’s first congressional district, alleges that President Biden has repeatedly lied to the American people about his business dealings. “Our investigation has revealed how (the President) knew of, participated in, and benefitted from his family cashing in on the Biden name around the world.”

U.S. Senator Mike Braun (r-In.) weighed in on the inquiry vote as well. “An impeachment inquiry is the only way we’re going to get to the truth. Hunter Biden was selling influence abroad for millions and Joe Biden was ‘the brand,’ as Hunter’s business partner Devon Archer testified. As Vice President, Joe Biden spoke with Hunter’s business associates over 20 times and used a fake email address to receive and send emails from his son’s associates and to notify Hunter Biden when he would be calling the Ukrainian president. These facts must be followed, but President Biden’s politicized DOJ and the White House have stonewalled at every turn. The House should vote to begin an impeachment inquiry; it’s the only way to follow the facts – and the money – where they lead.”

U.S. Representative Brett Guthrie of Kentucky says that the President and Hunter Biden have had plenty of opportunity to provide documents to defend their financial activities, but have yet to do so.