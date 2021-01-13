Tri-State representatives all vote against President Trump’s impeachment

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT) – While the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time Wednesday, all Tri-State representatives voted against the impeachment.
Reps. Larry Bucshon (R-IN), James Comer (R-KY), Brett Guthrie (R-KY) and Mary Miller (R-IL) all voted no. The entire roll call vote can be viewed here.
(This story was originally published on January 13, 2021)
