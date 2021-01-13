Tri-State representatives all vote against President Trump’s impeachment

The US Capitol in the late afternoon before lawmakers vote to pass a $900 billion coronavirus relief bill on December 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Cheriss May/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT) – While the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time Wednesday, all Tri-State representatives voted against the impeachment.

Reps. Larry Bucshon (R-IN), James Comer (R-KY), Brett Guthrie (R-KY) and Mary Miller (R-IL) all voted no. The entire roll call vote can be viewed here.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 13, 2021)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS