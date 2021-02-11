Tri-State officials focus on back roads after ice storm

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)– Vanderburgh County Commissioner Jeff Hatfield said the weather this week has been typical for February.

“We’re in winter. And February is just notorious for this type of weather. Evansville, Vanderburgh County, Southern Indiana, Western Kentucky in particular is prone to ice,” Hatfield said.

Salt trucks tackled these main roads first. Hatfield said people should see them tackling these secondary roads sometime.

“In the next 24-48 hours, after they feel confident that the main roads are passable and safe, then they’ll start falling back onto those secondary roads,” Hatfield said.

It’s not just a battle in Vanderburgh County. Across the river, Henderson County Engineer Bill Hubiak said the main roads are priority right now as well. Hubiak said workers are on long shifts trying to tackle roads as much as possible, and they’ll get to the back roads when they can. His advice to those hitting the roads? Be careful.

“One of the biggest issues is when you’re approaching a stop sign or a red light and trying to stop. That’s probably where it’s the most dangerous. That and navigating curves if you’re going too fast. You need to be very cautious of what you’re doing if you’re going to venture out at all,” Hubiak said.

Both Hubiak and Hatfield encourage people to also limit travel as much as possible while they tackle treating all roads.

(This story was originally published on February 11, 2021)