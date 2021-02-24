Tri-State Chinese restaurant abruptly closes

DARMSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) — A local Chinese restaurant closed Wednesday following reports of federal agents on the property.

Gracie’s Chinese Cuisine off Highway 41 in Darmstadt closed.

Witnesses told Eyewitness News that people at the restaurant were wearing jackets that said “federal agents” and that law enforcement officers there were telling people they could not go inside the restaurant.

