TRI-STATE (WEHT) – Wesselman Woods will no longer be operating drop-offs for recycling moving forward.

Jean Carlson, director of the Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District says some of the reasons for this include illegal dumping at drop off sites as well as a decrease in many people bring recyclables to be dropped off. That could stem from many trash hauling companies in Vanderburgh County.

With Wesselman ending their drop offs, many residents may take the trip to Posey County to unload their drop offs and the Posey County Solid Waste District says they constantly have recyclables coming in.

“If things are actually made, recycled back into a new commodity it uses a lot less energy,” Patricia Colbert, executive director of Posey County Solid waste said. “Environmentally it’s a great thing. It’s also a great thing economically because it’s like a 20 billion dollar industry in Indiana. “

With so many items being dropped of by residents in Posey, cardboard is what Colbert says they see the most of.

“We’re just getting more and more volume which in one way it’s a good thing because it mean’s more people are recycling,” Colbert said. “When you start looking at landfill space and the environment. The environmental food print.”

The solid waste district in Posey did close down all their recycling centers in 2020 due to COVID but since they reopened, they’ve been on a constant uptick.

“I think it’s going to continue with the exception of as we talked about newspaper,” Colbert explains. Nobody reads the newspaper anymore so it’s less and less of that coming in. However it’s more and more valuable and I think that’s because there’s less of it so the mills that are looking for it are having a hard time finding it.”

Though Wesselman will not continue with their recyclable drop off sites, Laubscher Meadows Landfill will continue taking drop offs for free.

